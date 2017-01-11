Winchester Chatter 1/11

Let it rain three pointers! Coming into this tournament, the record for combined three pointers made in a game was 15. It was jointly held by three teams before. That record disappeared in the first two games Saturday. And, then that record was broken again last night. Griggsville Perry and Pleasant Hill combined for 20 three pointers last night to snap the previous record from the second game Saturday held by Triopia and Griggsville Perry. The Tornadoes had 12 three pointers last night, which snaps the record of 11 made by one team, set previously by Bluffs in 1997. Porta in 2007, and Triopia this year.

Griggsville Perry made 20 three pointers through two games, but the Tornadoes are done this tournament. Porta/AC and Triopia each have 19 through two, and Payson has knocked down 16 through the first two rounds. All three teams are still alive. The record for 4 games in 26, made by Triopia in 1992.



Two teams are meeting today for the first time ever in tournament play. Cam Point Central and Rushville-Industry will play the middle game tonight. But, the two teams met in December when Camp Point, or Central as they are known close to home, won 62-47.

Carrollton and Brown County haven’t met at the Winchester Invitational Tournament since 2012. That year, Carrollton beat Brown County 47-41 in the fifth place title game.



North Greene and Western last played there in the 2010 5th place game. The Spartans won the game 43-40. North Greene is trying to reach the final four for the 28th time at Winchester. That would tie North Greene with Griggsville for the third most semifinal appearances. Winchester is first at 53, and Carrollton 2nd at 34. North Greene hasn’t been in the final four at Winchester since the 5th ranked Spartans fell to Payson 51-44 in 2013. North Greene would finish 3rd that year. Western seeks a final four berth for just the 2nd time ever. The Wildcats only other appearance was in 2009, when Western finished 4th. Western first made the field in 2008. Prior to that, the co-op was known as Barry-West Pike.



A twofur for Liberty. The Eagles won the tournament a year ago, only to be rated 16th this year. That’s a first ever occurrence. And, Liberty was also the last defending champion at the Winchester Tournament to win the tournament one year, and then be eliminated in two games the following year. That occurred when Liberty won it all in 2001 over North Greene. The Eagles came back the next year to lose the opener as a number 11 seed to Bluffs, and then get upset in its 2nd game by Porta 53-48.

Here is the latest list of top 10 scorers in the tournament. All have played 2 games:

Max Muller Porta/AC 58

Drew Winters Routt 40

Tanner Cannady Payson 38

Kaleb Root Pleasant Hill 37

Shawn Bell Triopia 33

Ian Smith Griggsville Perry 30

Isaac Werries Triopia 30

Russell Miller Pleasant Hill 29

Wes Klocke Calhoun 28

Easton Clark Calhoun 25

Grant Peebles Pleasant Hill 25