Winchester Chatter-Day One

Winchester Invitational tournament CHATTER-Day 1-January 6, 2018-Winchester Invitational Tournament

West Central is unbeaten coming into this year’s tournament at 16-0. That hasn’t happened since Greenfield was unbeaten at 14-0 in 2014, and was ranked 3rd that year behind Liberty and Payson. Greenfield suffered an upset in the 2nd round to Camp Point, and eventually bowed out of the tournament when the Tigers lost to Griggsville Perry in the 5th place bracket. The last team to win the tournament with an unbeaten record was Barry-West Pike in 2006. There have been only five teams do that, including North Greene twice, and Bluffs and Winchester once.



Carrollton would love to turn the tables on its opponent today. Carrollton is seeded 11th, and meets number 3 Triopia at 7 tonight. Carrollton has suffered upset wins in the first round in each of the last two tournaments, the first time that’s ever happened in consecutive years at Winchester for the Hawks.

Just two teams are slotted in the same spots in the WIT from a year ago. Routt was rated 8th last year, and the Rockets are number 8 this year. And, Rushville Industry is rated number 14 for the second straight year. There is no pairing repeat from last year’s tournament. Pleasant Hill is playing in the same time slot…noon, but as the number 12 team this year. The Wolves were rated 4th a year ago.



Let’s remind you about last year. 5th ranked Triopia pulled one upset to defeated number 10 West Central 61-41 in the title game. West Central needed two upsets to make the title tilt. Porta/AC finished 3rd as the top seeded team, Camp Point claimed the consolation title, and Routt won the 5th place trophy.



Returning all tournament selections from last year include Jonah Hopper of North Greene, Gabe Cox of West Central, Shaun Bell of Triopia, Trevor Voss of Payson, and Drew Winters of Routt.



We are looking for at least an 80 point game from a team this year. The last time a team scored 80 or more in a Winchester Invitational Tournament game was in the 2014 tournament, when Calhoun pumped in 82 in the win over Routt in the consolation bracket that year. Calhoun went on to lose to North Greene in the consolation title game.



The field for the Winchester Invitational Tournament has remained virtually the same since 2013. That field included the West Central JV squad. Waverly, which is now part of South County, and Greenfield…without Northwestern, were part of the WIT field the year before. This is the fifth time that West Central comes into tournament ranked Number 1. The last time was in 2012 when the Cougars were upset in the first round by Brown County 61-48. West Central was rated 4th in the AP Class 1A boys’ poll this week. Payson was rated 9th. North Greene also received votes, but is outside the top 10.

Three schools come into the tournament with new head coaches, but two of those are familiar faces.

Matt Goetten takes over for Jeff Krumwiede at Carrollton. Goetten has been an assistant coach for the Hawks for several years. Todd Bradshaw is back on the bench for Griggsville-Perry. This is Bradshaw’s third stint on the sidelines for the Tornadoes where he coached from 2000-09 and 2011-15. Ryan Sichting is the new head coach at West Central. Siching, a native of Martinsville, Indiana, played at Lincoln Land Community College and MacMurray College. He was an assistant coach at MacMurray for the couple of seasons.



