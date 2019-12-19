Winchester Invitational Seedings

By Gary Scott on December 19, 2019 at 6:55am

West Central has the top seed at the 98th annual Winchester Invitational Tournament next month.

The tournament begins the second week of January.

West Central will open that Saturday, January 11th against number 9 seed Triopia.

Payson nabbed the 2nd seed, followed by Porta/AC, Calhoun, and Routt.

The rest of the top ten is Liberty at 6, then Western, Brown County, Triopia and North Greene.

The bottom six are Greenfield-Northwestern at 11, and then Carrollton, Camp Point, Griggsville Perry, Pleasant Hill and the West Central JV squad.

The JV team had to enter when Rushville Industry pulled out.

The tournament goes Saturday to Saturday, finishing on the 18th.