Winters On All State Baseball Team for 4th Year

A Routt Catholic baseball player has been named to an all-state team for the fourth straight year.

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association has named Routt Catholic senior Drew Winters to the 2019 all state team.

Winters joins an elite group of players who were named to the all state team for all four years.

Winters finished with 29 career home runs, 170 RBIs and a 497 average.

The announcement came from the Routt development office. The rest of the team has not been released by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association, though Nathan Walker of Carrollton is expected to be on it for the third straight year.

