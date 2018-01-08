WIT Chatter-Monday

Winchester Invitational tournament CHATTER-Day 2-January 8, 2018-Winchester Invitational Tournament

I’m not sure what upset the apple cart more for the 2018 Winchester Invitational Tournament, the loss by West Central in the opening round or the disruption caused by the weekend weather. Whatever the case, long time tourney observers note the weather nearly always plays a role in this week’s tournament. This is the 2nd straight WIT that has had to adjust for Mother Nature. A year ago, the tournament had to move the final day of play to the following Monday, after weather limited to action to just one game on Friday, the 13th. The schedule now, calls for just one game tonight..Routt and Western. It also begins play at 4 tomorrow afternoon with Brown County and Porta/AC. The regular schedule resumes after game one tomorrow.



The last time the top seeded team lost in the opening game of round 1 was in 2012. Brown County upset the apple cart that year, knocking off top rated West Central 61-48. West Central captured the consolation title that year. Brown County lost in the 5th place semi-finals. It was the 9th time ever that the number one seed lost on opening day at the WIT. West Central joins Brussels in 1981, and Pleasant Hill in 1991 in losses in the first round as the prohibitive favorites. Other 9th seed winners in the first round were Beardstown in 1981, Carrollton in 1991, and Brown County 6 years ago. Beardstown was the only team to make it to the title game, falling to Winchester 44-41 in overtime.



The Routt-Western match up tonight is a re-match of a battle the teams had for 5th place last year. Routt won the 5th place trophy with a 70-53 finish.



The upset of West Central Saturday means this will be the 14th straight year that the Winchester Invitational Tournament has failed to produce a final four of the top four seeded teams. The last time it happened was in 2004, when North Greene, Barry, Triopia and Carrollton made it to the final championship bracket semi-finals. Carrollton upset the top seeded team, North Greene, before falling to number 2 Barry that year 63-38.

Porta/AC advances to the championship bracket for the 5th straight year at Winchester. Rushville-Industry has failed to win an opening round game for five straight seasons. And, Carrollton fell in the first round for the third straight year. The Hawks haven’t done that since the 1968, 69 and 70 tournaments.

There were three people who scored 20 or more points in the opening round. It’s another slow start for the tourney that hasn’t produced a 100 point performance in action here since Justin Brock of Liberty did it in 2006.

Darian Drake Brown County 24 Cole Schwartz Payson 21 Hunter Chumley Routt 20 Shaw Bell Triopia 19 Jonah Hopper North Greene 18 Gabe Jones Carrollton 18 Dylan Marshall Routt 18 Zach Thompson Triopia 18 Drew Baalman Calhoun 17 Dalton Malone Western 17 Hunter Flowers Carrollton 17

Routt had to play without its head coach Saturday. Coach Will Whalen, and at least two players, had to miss the game due to an illness. Routt won despite the absences, 70-39 over Griggsville Perry.