WIVC All Conference Basketball Teams

Triopia has placed three players on the boys’ all WIVC team, and two players on the girls’ all conference squad.

The first team for the boys includes Zach Thompson, Shawn Bell and Garrett Snow of Triopia. Also named to the first team are Cole Howard and Gabe Cox of West Central, Dylan Marshall and Cory Ronan of Routt Catholic, Gabe Jones of Carrollton, and Drew Baalman of Calhoun.

West Central won the conference crown with a 10-0 mark.

The first team on the girls’ side included two players each from Routt Catholic, Carrollton and Triopia. They are Bella McCartney and Katie Abel of Routt, Anna Burrus and Sara Evans of Triopia, and Hannah Krumwiede and Marley Mullink of the Hawks.

Also named to the first team were Annika Kaufmann of West Central, Lakeleigh Brown of North Greene, Sophie Lorton of Calhoun, and Ally Heldt of Brown County.

