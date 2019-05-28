WIVC North All Conference Teams Announced

Routt has placed six players on the WIVC North all conference baseball team.

The list includes Drew Winters, Matt Muller, Jared Plunk, Cory Ronan, Adam Lindsey, and Ian Hayes.

There were five from Brown County…Lanny Sussenbach, Chance Fuqua, Gavin Miller, Gabe Blakely, and Nathan Hendricker.

West Central had four on the team…Drew Evans, EJ Korte, Aaron Brown, and Gabe Cox.

Triopia placed three on the team…Zach Thompson, Sean Bell and Broc Moore.

-=-===–=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

Routt placed six players on the WIVC North All Conference softball team.

They are Bella McCartney, Caitlyn Horney, Makenna Baptist, Sydney Walker, Emily Cosgriff, and Bella Powell.

West Central has five players named..Keezy Spencer, Morgan Hoots, Zaylei Evans, Zoe Evans, and Karlee Wade.

There were four each from Brown County and Triopia. Kam Portwood, Hannah Werries, Maddie Gregory, and Grace Duesterhaus from the Trojans, and Allison Prather, Grace Groesch, Cortni Law and Karsyn Moorman from the Hornets.

Meanwhile, Calhoun has advanced to the state softball tournament, after a 1-0 win over Windsor yesterday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

