WIVC Players Named All State

By Gary Scott on February 24 at 10:55am

The Western Illinois Valley Conference can boast of four girls from member

schools that are included in the Associated Press All State list.

Calhoun standout Grace Baalman has been named to the first team

all-state. Baalman is the senior 6-2 leader of the team that plays today at the

state tournament in Normal against Mendon Unity this afternoon.

Baalman’s teammate, Calhoun junior Junie Zirkelbach, was named honorable mention.

West Central has two players on the list. Sophomore standout guard Annika Kaufmann was named to the 2nd team. Her senior teammate Sydney Rock received honorable mention.

One other area player made the list. Junior Blair Borrowman of Western was named to the 2nd team.