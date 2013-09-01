Young and Held Make Sports Headlines

A Winchester High School graduate is making a mark in the junior Olympics.

Scott Young, who graduated from Winchester High School this spring, has placed 5th out of 60 in the AAU Junior Olympics at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Young set a personal best of 6 feet, 6 and three quarters inches yesterday.

Young finished in a tie for 2nd at this year’s IHSA boys track and field state meet.

Young is headed to Maryville University on a scholarship to compete next year.

A Springfield native continues to make his mark in the pool.

Ryan Held, who swam at Sacred Heart Griffin, broke the US Open swim record at the 2019 Phillips 66 Swimming National Championships yesterday. His time of 47.39 in the 100 meter freestyle is the third fastest time among Americans ever.

Held graduated from SHG in 2014. He graduated from North Carolina State University in December of last year with a bachelor’s degree in fisheries, wildlife and conservation biology.