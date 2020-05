By Gary Scott on May 26, 2020 at 2:08pm

A local college coach is crossing town to take a job at Illinois College.

New IC head volleyball coach Alicia Wood has announced the hiring of Dalton Tucker as the assistant coach for the Lady Blue.

Tucker this past year served as associate head coach at MacMurray College.

Tucker played as a libero for Robert Morris University in Chicago.

He has coached at Grinnell, the U of I in Springfield and MacMurray.