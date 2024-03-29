$1.1 Mil in Gold Bouillon Seized in South Jacksonville Truck Stop Arrest

More information has been made available on the arrest of a west suburban Chicago man at an area truck stop this week.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 pm, 36-year-old Syed M. Makki of Glendale Heights, Illinois was taken into custody at the Love’s Travel Center in South Jacksonville.

According to a press release by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office this morning, the arrest stemmed from a coordinated investigation that led to the contact with Maaki at the truck stop.

Makkai was taken into custody on an active warrant out of the state of Colorado, and approximately $1.1 million in gold bouillon was seized at the time of his arrest.

According to the report, a portion of the gold was linked to a fraud and theft case in Douglas County, Colorado. The gold has since been released to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and has been transported back.

Maaki was arrested and housed at the Morgan County Jail where he is being held pending extradition to Colorado. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office.