1 Dead, 3 Injured in Southern Sangamon Crash

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a 2-vehicle crash in southern Sangamon County last night.

Illinois State Police reported the crash happened at 8:08 last night on Illinois Route 4 just south of the Divernon Road intersection, south of Auburn. Preliminary police reports say that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 4 and another was traveling in the same area heading southbound.

Troopers told WAND-TV that the first vehicle moved into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles in front of it and hit the second vehicle head-on. The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second vehicle’s driver was airlifted with serious injuries, while the passenger of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

Both lanes remained closed for almost 5 hours overnight due to investigation and clean up.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The investigation is open and ongoing.