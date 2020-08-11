1 More COVID Death in Morgan County, COVID Cases Rise in 5 West Central IL Counties

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of 19 additional cases of COVID-19. The 323rd – 331st cases include 1 female infant, 1 female child, 1 female teen, 2 male in their 20’s, 1 male in his 40’s, 1 female in her 50’s and 2 males in their 50’s, all isolated at their homes. The 332nd – 341st cases are inmates at the Jacksonville Correctional Center.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and the Morgan County Department of Public Health is confirming one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The twelfth death, a 93 year old male, died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation today.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County today. The positive cases include a female under the age of 10, three females in their 20’s, a male in his 20’s, a male in his 30’s, and a male in his 40’s. All are in isolation and recovering at home. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 241. One person remains hospitalized.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Greene County today. Greene County now has a total of 66 positive tests ,with 46 cases currently active and 20 now having recovered.

The Pike County Health Department received confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19 today. Two males, one in his 50’s and one in his 70’s. No information was given on where the two individuals are isolating. Pike County has now had a total of 25 cases with 12 that are active, 13 having recovered, and one case that is currently hospitalized.

The Brown County Health Department confirmed two additional cases today. No further information on the new cases was provided by health department officials. Brown County has had 15 total confirmed cases, with 13 having recovered and two isolating at home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,549 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate held at 4.1%. It’s the 6th straight day the state has had a positivity rate above 4%.