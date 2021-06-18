10-42: Broaddus Ends Tour of Duty, Looks Ahead to Next Post

The South Jacksonville Police Department took a few moments to honor one of their own Friday. Master Sargent Michael Broaddus gave his final 10-42 ending tour of duty call to West Central Dispatch on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon friends and family including current and former police officers from both South Jacksonville and Jacksonville gathered at the South Jacksonville Police Department to wish Broaddus a happy retirement.

Chief of Police Eric Hansell predestined Broaddus with a plaque recognizing him for his 17 years on the beat in the village. Earlier this week, Village Mayor Tyson Manker declared Friday Michael Broaddus day in South Jacksonville to recognize his official retirement.

Broaddus says he was speechless at the turnout of well-wishers that attended to congratulate him on his retirement. Broaddus says it’s the people of the village that prompted him to throw his hat in the ring for the open seat on the Village Board of Trustees.

“I’ve always loved South Jacksonville, the community’s great, the people are great. That’s why I made the decision I did, later on, to go ahead and step into the Trustee’s seat. To be with my people and to help us to get more progressive, to get caught up with the times. We’ve got so many business opportunities down here and we need to get into it.”

On Thursday Manker announced he has appointed Broaddus to fill the vacant seat on the Village Board of Trustees that became available on Tuesday after former Trustee Jason Hill resigned.

Broaddus says there is a lot of potential in the village and it’s his intention to help move it forward. He says things like adding more restaurants near the hotels and more infrastructure are some things he would like to see come into the village.

He says he would also like to see a store like a Wal-Mart or Target come in near the interstate to help serve and grow the village. Broaddus says he feels his experience in his now former position will help him in his new one.

“It’s an ending, but it’s also a beginning. I think my experience as being a police officer and a fireman here will help in my next role. I want to thank the fire department and the police department. I want to thank the Jacksonville Police Department, Morgan County Deputies, all the small towns like Murrayville, and stuff like that. I’ve learned a lot and made a lot of contacts with the people, and like I said, I think we can move forward.”

Broaddus says he believes the police and fire departments in both the city and the village have long been working together and he hopes that can continue in his next role as Trustee. He says one thing he would like to see is more emergency medical service availability in the village, and he thinks there is an opportunity for it to grow.

Broaddus is expected to be approved by the board as an appointed member on Monday night, during a special meeting of the board at Village Hall beginning at 7 pm.