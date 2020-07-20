10 New Cases of COVID-19 In Cass Reported Sunday, Brown Reports Additional Case

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County on Sunday. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 156. The total number recovered is at 123, with eleven deceased. There are currently two cases hospitalized.

Brown County reported one new positive case yesterday. Brown County has had 11 positive cases of COVID-19 to date.

IDPH confirmed 965 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state yesterday, including 6 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate dropped two points to 2.9%.

The State of Illinois also recorded a record of number of tests completed in a 24 hour period on saturday with 46,099 recorded on Saturday. Morgan County was also listed on the counties with a confirmed death on Saturday, with a male in his 70s being reported. If the case is confirmed today by health officials, that would be the 6th recorded death attributed to COVID-19 in Morgan County to date.