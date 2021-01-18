Washington Grade School Project Probably On Hold

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says planned improvements to the Washington school project will probably be on the back burner due to the current challenges with the impact of COVID 19 on the budget

School district 117 doesn’t have the luxury of many other school districts to issue bonds for projects, because of the lack of debt 117 has now.

Ptacek says the board was about ready to begin serious planning for Washington.

He says the money was nearly there for the Washington project, but the district now must keep that money in reserve to protect against state and federal funding shortfalls

Ptacek says the proposed changes in a school reform bill last week that would have added days to the school calendar would have cost 117 another $2-milllion. But, those proposals were dropped.

He likes a lot of what he sees in what’s left of school reform.

Ptacek says the requirement for a foreign language instruction has enough lead time. He liks a change in graduation requirements and the requirement to have grade school computer instruction make sense.

Ptacek is not sure if the school resource officer, the cop in a school program will be axed by the bill.

He’s also very concerned about the shortage of teachers. Ptacek gave an example of an area school district, which he did not identify, had a PE position open for two years, and still can’t fill it.