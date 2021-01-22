Bainter is Optimistic

Morgan County Health Department leader Dale Bainter hopes Morgan County has turned the corner on COVID, but he remains cautious.

The positivity rate continues to remain below the state numbers in Morgan County. But, deaths now total over 90, which Bainter calls a humbling number.

Bainter says everyone must protect against complacency.

He says it’s nice to see restaurants open back up, but he urges all to continue to wear masks and stay separated.

Bainter says vaccinations have nearly completed the 1A phase. 1B is next.

He says the vaccination process for those 75 and older went well yesterday. Over 440 people were vaccinated yesterday at the fairgrounds. He will not start vaccines unless he has enough for those who have made appointments.Bainter is gearing up for a vaccination effort for Jacksonville district 117 teachers and staff.

He reminds those 75 and older to make an appointment by calling 479-1817. Bainter says it will open up to those 65 and older as soon as it’s determined the county has enough vaccinations.