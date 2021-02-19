By Gary Scott on February 19, 2021 at 6:50am

Triopia stayed unbeaten on the young season last night.

Elsewhere, South County rolled Tri City 61-24 and Carrollton fell to Griggsville Perry 58-48.

In girls’ action, Routt downed North Greene 69-37, and Porta/AC tripped Riverton 59-26.

Tonight, we will carry games from the Jacksonville Middle School and Scott County.

Jacksonville welcomes Normal U High at Jacksonville Middle School. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 6:45.

On WEAI, we head to Bluffs, where West Central plays Carrollton. The pre-game show begins at 7:15.

Elsewhere, Routt welcomes Brown County, North Greene plays at Triopia, Pittsfield welcomes Payson, Pleasant Hill travels to Griggsville Perry, South County is at Raymond Lincolnwood, New Berlin visits North Mac, Rushville Industry welcomes West Hancock, and Calhoun travels to Greenfield-Northwestern.

In Central State Eight action, SHG welcomes Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur plays at Southeast, Lanphier is at Springfield High, and Rochester goes to Glenwood.

In girls’ action, Jacksonville is at Normal U High, and Calhoun plays Jerseyville.

Illinois College welcomes Fontbonne in men’s college action.