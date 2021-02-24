Doctor in Springfield Urges People to Trust Hospitals with Heart Care

By Gary Scott on February 24, 2021 at 10:39am

A Springfield doctor urges people who suspect heart problems to get those problems checked out as soon as possible.

Dr. Nicole Florence is the medical director and bariatrician of the Memorial Medical Center Weight Loss and Wellness Center.

Dr. Florence says one of the tells for heart health is blood pressure.

She says the ideal blood pressure number is 120 over 70, for those 18 and older. And, the ideal level does not change for older people.

Dr. Florence says cholesterol levels are also key components of making sure of one’s heart health.

Dr. Florence also urged people not to hesitate to get heart issues checked out. She says hospitals are safe places to come.

She says some might fear COVID at the hospitals. But, Dr. Florence says hospitals are safe and clean.

She says if a person thinks they are having a heart attack, don’t hesitate. Call 9-1-1.