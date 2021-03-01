Frigid February

Last month’s polar vortex made it one of the coldest on record in the Jacksonville area.

The average temperature last month was 19-point-3 degrees. That’s only 4 degrees warmer than the coldest February on record in 1979. It has not been as cold as that in February since ’79.

Normal Februarys produce an average reading of 31.

A typical high last month was 28 point 1, and a typical low was 10 and a half degrees.

There were below zero readings on 6 of the 28 nights. The coldest was 9 below on the 17th. There were 14 nights in which the mercury did not reach 10, all consecutive starting on the 7th.

At the other end of the spectrum, the thermometer hit 50 or better only three times, topping out at 60 on the 24th. There were four days in which the mercury never reached 10.

There were 9 inches of snow, about twice as normal. But, it was dry. The precipitation total of 1 and a third inches of snow is about a third of an inch less than normal.

WLDS-WEAI is a cooperative reporting station for the National Weather Service.