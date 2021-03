By Gary Scott on March 17, 2021 at 6:53am

Jacksonville opens the volleyball season at home last night.

Also last night, Lutheran tripped Routt in two sets 25-18, 25-8, Porta/AC stopped South County in three sets, Pittsfield defeated Griggsville Perry, Brown County downed Triopia, and North Greene fell to West Central.

The JHS soccer team lost to Glenwood 5-2.

Tonight, Jacksonville plays volleyball at Williamsville. Routt plays at Brown County, Griggsville Perry heads for Brussels, and Porta/AC heads for Springfield.