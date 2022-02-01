1099-G Unemployment Forms Necessary to File Taxes Are Now Available at IDES Website

1099-G Tax Forms are now availbe for those who collected state or federal unemployment benefits last year.

Illinois Department of Employment Security Acting Director Kristin Richards says if you received unemployment last year, you’re going to need the form prior to filing your taxes: “To access their form online, claimants need visit www.ides.illinois.gov and follow the links to 1099-G information, including how to access their 2021 form. Over the course of the last month, we have been reaching out to claimants via email to remind them that tax season is on the horizon. Forms are now available for download. For additional information claimants can visit the department’s website.”

Claimants who have already opted to get the form electronically should have gotten an email with instructions. Everyone else will get a paper form in the postal mail. Last year, the department saved over $1 million in postage and production costs by making the 1099-G form available online.