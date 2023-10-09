10th Annual Drain For the Cure Underway

An area manufacturer is kicking off its 10th year of fundraising to find a cure for cancer.

Springfield Plastics based in Auburn has announced its 10th annual Drain for the Cure fundraiser is under way. The fundraiser supports cancer research, prevention, and treatment at Simmons Cancer Institute at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield and John Stoddard Cancer Center at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, Iowa.

The annual campaign has raised more than $675,000 to date. They hope to surpass last year’s total of $160,000. All donations received during the month of October will be matched by Springfield Plastics (up to $50,000 total).

To donate, please visit drainforthecure.com, or checks can be made payable to SIU Foundation or John Stoddard Cancer Center and mailed or dropped off to Springfield Plastics, located at 7300 W. State Route 104 in Auburn.

Donations can also be collected through an initiative held by Dale Himstedt of D&H Drainage and Shane Gray at S&J Gray Trucking, Inc. called Grain for the Cure in which Himstedt and Gray will pick up donations of grain right from the field from any farmer willing to donate any amount. This grain will then be taken to a local elevator to be sold in the donors’ names.

Springfield Plastics is also part of Game for the Cure this year. On September 15, they were at North Mac High School in their football game against Pana High School. They will also be raising money on October 17th at Tri-Valley High School during their volleyball game against Edinburg-South Fork and on October 20th at the football game at Auburn High School against Williamsville High School. At Game for the Cure, community members can make donations and cancer survivors and their families are given an opportunity to share their stories.