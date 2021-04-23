Ameren Replacing Gas Lines in Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2021 at 10:26am

Ameren Illinois will be in Jacksonville through the month of May replacing about 83-hundred feet of old pipeline.

The pipeline is safe, but Brian Bretsch (Like Retch) says Ameren would rather replace it before it fails.

Bretsch says the new line has a longer shelf life.

He says the new pipeline is a polyurethane.

Crews are working along Sunnydale Avenue, Newland Avenue, Valleyview Drive and Massey Lane. The project has a price tag of $1-point-1 million.

Bretsch says some may notice an interruption of service.

But, Ameren crews have help re-light the pilots.

People can all Ameren at 1-800-755-500 to have workers relight pilots.

He says Ameren will soon begin its right tree, right place program to help people plant new trees on their property.