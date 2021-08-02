115th Death, 71 New Cases Confirmed in Morgan

The Morgan County Health Department has confirmed the 115th death attributed to COVID-19.

Health Department officials say a female in her 80’s passed away in an assisted living facility. 71 new cases were confirmed over the last week in Morgan County, bringing the total to 84 active with four of those being hospitalized.

The new cases range from an infant to a male in his 80’s. To date, there have been 37 resident cases confirmed in the Jacksonville Skilled Nursing outbreak, along with 14 confirmed in staff members.

Morgan County is back on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s warning list for COVID-19 with five deaths during the reporting period and 162 new cases per 100,000 people according to the IDPH website.

Currently, Morgan County has a positivity rate of 4.6%