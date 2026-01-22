117, Routt and Our Saviour, Franklin, Barry/Western and New Berlin Call Off School Friday

By Gary Scott on January 22, 2026 at 2:36pm

A winter storm watch, coupled with a winter weather advisory through noon on Saturday have people looking to the skies this weekend.

The National Weather Service says the storm could dump 5 to 7 inches of snow before it ends Sunday. The snow isn’t expected to start until late tomorrow night.

And, the temperatures are expected to be bitterly cold. Wind chill factors are expected to push past 20-below zero and the mercury is expected to stay in the single digits, starting tonight through mid day Sunday.

Jacksonville School district 117 has called off school tomorrow, as has New Berlin and Franklin. Virginia will hold an e-learning day. Routt and Our Saviour Grade School, and Barry/Western have also called off classes. Other schools are expected to follow suit.

People are being urged to dress in layers, and prepare for emergencies when travelling.