Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville stopped Decatur MacArthur on the volleyball court last night 25-10, 25-14. Elsewhere, Calhoun downed Payson in three sets, GNW was stopped by North Mac in two sets at Virden, Rushville Industry was downed by Beardstown, West Central lost to Brown County, Porta/AC was rolled by Pleasant Plains in two sets, and New Berlin was beaten by Williamsville in three sets.

JHS downed Southeast 3-0 in the IHSA regional in Jacksonville. Springfield defeated Taylorville 9-0 in the other match. Beardstown stopped Carlinville in the 1A sectional 1-0.

We have volleyball on the air tonight on WEAI. Routt stays home to Liberty. The pregame starts about 7.

In other action, Triopia will play at South Fulton, and Calhoun plays in Jerseyville.