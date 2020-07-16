11th COVID Death in Cass, Morgan and Cass Each Confirm Multiple New Cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed three new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive cases include a male in his 20’s, a female in her 50’s, and a male in his 40’s. All cases are isolated at home. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

The Cass County Health Department is also reporting the 11th COVID related death in a Cass County resident. A 95 year old female passed away on July 15th in Virginia. The patient was a part of the long-term care outbreak.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 144. The total number recovered is at 123, with eleven deceased. There are currently no cases hospitalized.

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19. The 138th case is a female in her 60’s who is isolating at home. The 139th case is a female in her 40’s who is isolating at home.

130 of the 139 cases in Morgan County have been released from health restrictions. Morgan County health officials report to date, over 4,300 tests have been confirmed as negative and there are currently 86 tests pending results. Five deaths in Morgan County have been attributed to COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths, in all 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,006 specimens for a total of 2,122,607. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 9–July 15 is holding at 3.1%.