11th ISP Vehicle Hit in Scott’s Law Violation This Year

An Illinois State Trooper’s vehicle was struck on I-55 yesterday, making it the 11th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year.

At approximately 8:45 Friday morning, an ISP District 2 Sergeant was stationary on Interstate 55 northbound at Lemont Road, DuPage County. The trooper was seated inside the squad car with the emergency lights activated, during a traffic stop.

A Dodge Ram, traveling northbound on Interstate 55 southbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear passenger side of the ISP squad car.

The driver of the Dodge, 34-year-old Porfirio Alverez Jr. of Hickory Hills, IL, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations. Neither Alverez nor the ISP Sergeant were injured in this crash.

ISP Commander Captain Linda Mandat says the Illinois State Police needs the public to avoid putting the lives of Troopers at risk by making responsible choices while behind the wheel.

So far this year, there have been ten ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and four Troopers who have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.

The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.

A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.