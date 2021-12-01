November Weather

By Gary Scott on December 1, 2021 at 4:21pm

November was extremely dry and a little warmer than normal in Jacksonville.

The total precipitation for the month was 47-hundredths inches. The driest November on record here is 23 hundredths in 1933. There were only five days of precipitation totaling more than a trace. And, the wettest day saw a rainfall total of a 22 hundredths of an inch.

We had 48-hundredths of an inch of precipitation in February of 2017. It’s the driest month since the 3-hundredths of an inch of rain in August of 2013.

Normal rainfall for November is just over 2 and three quarter inches.

However, Jacksonville still remains over 10 inches above normal for the year.

The temperatures creeped up slightly in November. The mercury averaged 42 and a half degrees. That’s about a half a degree warmer than normal.

We hit 70 once last month..73 on the 9th, and climbed to 60 or better 8 times.

Readings at night dropped to the teens only two times. The coldest at 18 happened on the day after Thanksgiving.

WLDS-WEAI is a reporting station for the National Weather Service.