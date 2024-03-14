13th Annual Jacksonville .5K Registration Now Open

Registration is open for the 13th Annual Jacksonville Kiwanis .5k Race.

The race will run from Don’s Place to Bahan’s Tavern starting at 11AM on Saturday, April 6th.

.5k Event Co-Chair Lindsay Ryan says she hopes everyone gets a registration form: “One-hundred percent of the proceeds this year go to the Esprit de Corps Academy. Entries are open now until the end of the month. Applications are available at WLDS/WEAI’s studios, Don’s Place, Bahan’s, and at the Bob Freesen YMCA. It’s $25 to register until March 22nd, and registration comes with a long-sleeve t-shirt.”

Ryan says if you can’t make it out to one of the locations to pick up a physical registration form, you have some online options to get signed up: “We have a jotform. If you visit jotform.com/cmfb1/kiwanis and fill out your entry there. Then, we can take Venmo at kiwanis62650 to pay. If anyone has any questions, they can message the Jacksonville Kiwanis on Facebook or reach out to me or my fellow co-chair Krystal Bradley.”

The .5k race has raised nearly $65,000 over the past decade for a number of local charities and non-profit organizations in the Jacksonville area that are focused on providing assistance or activities to children.