13th Annual Rotary Oktoberfest Pours into Fairgrounds Today

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 21, 2024 at 7:14am

Lucky number 13 is the year for an annual Jacksonville event centered on beer, brats, and wiener dogs.

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville’s 13th annual Oktoberfest returns to the Morgan County Fairgrounds this afternoon.

Attendees can choose from a wide variety of games, food, and authentic German beer throughout the event.

Rotary Club of Jacksonville member Joe Kaufmann says, there are also a number of games and contests throughout the day.

“We have men’s and women’s stein endurance with several options and rounds for those. We also have the strong man keg toss so anyone who feels like they can muscle up and throw that keg further than the other guy or girl, you know, give it a whirl.”

Other activities at the event include a bags tournament, a home brew tasting completion, a dressed dog parade, and the crowd-favorite wiener dog races.

The Jacksonville Rotary’s 13th Annual Oktoberfest runs from noon to 7:00 tonight with the tapping of the keg at 12:30 sharp.

Tickets are $5.00 at the door and Kaufmann says all proceeds go to support Jacksonville area charities.

For more information including a full schedule of the day’s events, go to the Rotary Club of Jacksonville #3227 Facebook page.