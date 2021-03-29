14-Year-Old Driver Injures Self, Passenger in early Morning Pike County Crash

A Pike County juvenile and one of his passengers were injured in a single vehicle accident early this morning.

According to Illinois State Police reports, at approximately 1:00 am, a black 2005 Chevrolet sedan was being driven by a 14-year-old male from Griggsville. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on 430th Street, southbound at 300th Avenue, when the vehicle lost control on the gravel surface, left the roadway, and overturned after striking an embankment.

The 14-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 18-year-old Nathaniel Plue of Griggsville, was airlifted to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

20-year Lawrence Gobbel, of Mount Sterling, was also in the vehicle. ISP reports do not indicate he received any injuries. Illinois State Police say the 14-year-old driver was issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, No Valid Driver’s License, and Failure to Wear Seatbelt.

Gobbel was issued citations for Permitting an Unauthorized Person to Drive and Failure to Wear Seat Belt. Plue was issued a citation for Failure to Wear Seat Belt.