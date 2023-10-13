By Gary Scott on October 13, 2023 at 6:30am

Jacksonville is home for the final time in the regular football season tonight.

The seniors will be honored in a 7 PM kick off at Kraushaar Rosenberger Field against Springfield High. WLDS will broadcast the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:30.

On WEAI, we are at Greenfield, where Routt comes calling. The pregame show starts about 6:40.

Elsewhere, West Central hosts Triopia, Calhoun goes to Brown County, Beardstown welcomes North Greene, and Pleasant Hill is at Mendon Unity.

In Central State Eight play, SHG plays at Decatur MacArthur, Normal U welcomes Lincoln, Glenwood heads for Rochester, and Decatur Eisenhower has a non conference home game with Champaign Centennial.

In Sangamo Conference play, Pleasant Plains travels to Williamsville, Pittsfield hosts Porta/AC and Auburn is at Stanford Olympia.

In the Lincoln Trails Prairieland small schools conference, Havana stays home for Monmouth, and Rushville Industry is at Princeville. North Mac has a South Central home game with Staunton tonight.

Elsewhere, the JHS golf team competes at the state tournament in Bloomington at the 2A level. The JHS tennis team competes at the Alton Marquette sectional.

In volleyball, West Central plays Camp Point this afternoon, South County takes on Porta/AC, followed by a match with West Central, all at Waverly. New Berlin meets Calhoun. And, Calhoun takes on North Mac, also at Waverly. Routt plays Williamsville in the Bloomington Tournament.

Illinois College has a volleyball match at Grinnell, and runs cross country at Greenville.