All Star Players Announced

Players for the annual all star game at the JHS Bowl next month have been announced.

The game is backed by Country Financial and the West Central Illinois Boys All Star Classic will be played at the Bowl March 21st.

Garrett White of Griggsville Perry will coach the north squad. White’s players on the north squad include two of his owner..Garrett Woodward and Logan Fencik. Three made the team from Auburn…..Cooper Carter, Carter Hunley and Clayton Kessler. The list also includes Drew Marr and Griffin McClure of Porta/AC, Caleb Carpenter of Triopia, Bennett Fretueg (FREE tag)of Rushville Industry, Elijah Genenbacher (GEN in bocker)of Camp Point, Casen Tobias of Western, Cooper Schallenberg of Pleasant Plains, and Maverick Henry of Brown County.

Mike Cameron of JHS has been picked as the south side coach. Cameron’s south squad includes two from his JHS team..Amaree Burries and Ryan McCombs. Also on the team is Wyatt Stuart, Garrett Costello and Talon Albrecht of GNW, Cameron Sievers and Carson Brown of West Central, Connor Longnecker and Jack Graner of Calhoun, Garrett Hazelwonder of North Greene, Bishop McDannald of South County, Carson Grafford of Carrollton and Parker Cloyd of Springfield Lutheran.

Cheerleaders from both schools, JHS and Griggsville Perry will make noise at the game. Tickets will go on sale early next month.

More details to following in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

