Monday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 12, 2025 at 6:29am

The WIVC baseball and softball tournaments begin tonight at Future Champions Field.

West Central has the top seed in baseball, and Carrollton the top seed in softball.

This afternoon, WEAI will be there to carry both baseball games on the main diamond. We start about 4:15 with Routt and Carrollton, with the winning team playing West Central at 6:30.

The other game is Brown County and Calhoun at 6:30.

In softball, GNW plays Pleasant Hill at 4:30, followed by the winner meeting Carrollton at 6:30. The other game is Triopia and Calhoun.

Tonight in baseball elsewhere, JHS is at Pittsfield, and Payson is at North Greene.

In softball, Havana goes to Astoria, Auburn heads for Taylorville, Glenwood heads for Pleasant Plains, New Berlin-South County goes to Virden, and Spoon River Valley is at Rushville.

In soccer, JHS goes to Jerseyville. QND travels to Pleasant Plains.

The JHS boys track and field squad competes in a Quad meet on the road, and the JHS boys’ tennis team is at Decatur.