Handy and Haynes co-defendants

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2025 at 11:23am

A local man was picked up yesterday afternoon in connection with a break in on Passavant Drive late last year.

22-year-old Koby Handy, listed as homeless, was arrested in connection with the break in at a home in the 14-hundred block of Passavant Drive in late December.

An apparent co-defendant appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

21-year-old Malekye Haynes, also listed as homeless, was initially charged in the case with armed robbery and home invasion. Those charges were dropped Tuesday, and he pleaded guilty to robbery.

Haynes was given 7 years in prison by Judge Chris Reif.

Meanwhile, Handy is awaiting a hearing. He is being held on the two original counts of home invasion and armed robbery, and new counts of aggravated domestic battery, interfering with a battery report and theft obtained by a threat.

He is also wanted to failure to appear in court for domestic battery and resisting an officer.

Handy remains at the Morgan County Jail.