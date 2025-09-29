Lake Jacksonville off season work

By Gary Scott on September 29, 2025 at 6:30am

Lake Jacksonville workers will be kept busy during the off hours this fall and winter.

The Lake shuts down to boat fishing, and campaign October 15th. The cables go up on the 16th to close the roads.

Jacksonville lakes superintendent Brett Gilbreth says he keeps a close eye on the fish population. And, plans to add fish next year.

He says red ear provide food for bigger fish, and put up a good fight for fishermen.

Gilbreth says lake goers may have noticed pine trees in a grove that are dead on the north edge of the lake on the Lake Road.

He says those trees need to come down.

Gilbreth says he has plans to replace the trees with more pines either this fall or next spring. He says clearing out the campers while the trees are dropped is the safest way to go.

Gilbreth says crews will be ready to install two new launching docks this fall.

The council approved the purchase of the docks last month.