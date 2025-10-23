Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 23, 2025 at 6:28am

In volleyball last night, we were at the Routt Dome, where Routt lost to Liberty in three sets, winning the first 25-21, and losing the final two 25-20, 25-19.

Elsewhere, Calhoun swept Jersey High, Triopia downed South Fulton, and Glenwood eased past Pleasant Plains.

There is a football game in the area tonight. Camp Point heads to North Greene for a 7 PM kick off tonight.

The Jacksonville High School doubles team of Abby White and Leah Range compete at the state tennis meet in the Chicago suburbs of Arlington Heights today.

In volleyball tonight, West Central plays at Triopia, and WEAI will be there to carry the match live, starting with the pregame about 7:10.

Elsewhere, JHS travels to Mount Pulaski, Routt welcomes New Berlin, Western plays Payson and Pittsfield at the Payson Tournament, GNW heads for Carrollton, Porta/AC is at South County, ISD plays at North Greene, Brown County goes to Beardstown, Rushville Industry entertains South Fulton, and Havana hosts A-Town.