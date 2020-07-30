18 New Cases Confirmed in Morgan, Including 12 at Long Term Care Facility, Cass and Scott Also See New Cases

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of eighteen additional cases of COVID-19.

The 183rd through 187th cases are one male in his teens, one female in her 20’s, one male in his 30’s, one female in her 50’s, and one male in his 20’s. All are isolated at home.

The 188th through 200th cases are part of the Long Term Care Facility Outbreak at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab, consisting of one female in her 60’s, one female in her 70’s, one male in his 70’s, two females in their 80’s, one male in his 80’s, four males in their 90’s, two females in their 90’s, and one female in her 100’s.

Morgan County’s total case count is now at 200. There are currently 54 active cases and 142 have been released from restrictions.

Five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Cass County today. The positive cases include two female in their 20’s, a male and a female in their 40’s, and a male in his 60’s. Positive cases have been notified and are isolated at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 195. The total number

recovered remains at 144, with eleven deceased. No cases are currently

hospitalized.

Scott County Health officials reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today. The new case is a male in his 30s who is isolated and recovering at home. Scott County has now had 7 total positive cases.

Schuyler County Health officials reported 1 new active case of COVID-19 yesterday. The new case is a female in her teens. Schuyler County’s overall case count is now at 15. The latest case is the only active case in Schuyler County at this time, all other cases have been released from restriction.

Macoupin County Health officials reported 1 new case of COVID-19 late yesterday evening. The new case is 1 of 72 active cases in Macoupin County currently. 1 active case is currently hospitalized. 180 individuals are currently in quarantine in Macoupin County due to exposure. 54 have been released from restriction. Macoupin County to date has 130 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 along with 4 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,772 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with 18 additional deaths today. The daily total is the highest recorded in the state since May 24th.

The rolling 7 day statewide Positivy Rate per the number of tests remains at 3.8% while the Region 3 positivity rate according to the IDPH website, is at 4.1%.