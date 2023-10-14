18 year Old Killed, Two Injured in Northwestern Sangamon County Crash

A Menard County man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in northwest Sangamon County Friday.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of North Walnut Road, just south of the Sangamon River bridge at approximately 1:15 pm yesterday.

The caller advised dispatchers that one of the vehicles had caught fire. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered the vehicle that had caught fire was occupied.

According to an update by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon last night, an 18-year-old Menard County man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Allmon says the identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The driver of the second vehicle and an occupant of the third vehicle were both transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Allmon says the death and crash remain under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.