180 COVID Cases Linked to Church Camp and Conference

A Schuyler County church camp and conference have been linked to 180 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22 of the 180 confirmed cases at The Crossing Camp in Rushville were fully vaccinated.

The CDC reports that neither proof of vaccination nor COVID-19 testing were required to attend the camp and masks were not included in the list of suggested items for attendees to bring to the camp and conference which were held in mid-June.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting the CDC report utilized data as of August 13th in which two outbreaks occurred in Schuyler and Adams Counties that were linked to those who attended the camp and conference.

122 of the 180 cases were attendees of the events, and the remaining 58 were linked to close contacts. According to the CDC, 26% of the campers and staff members of the camp had confirmed or probable cases of the virus, five of which had to be hospitalized.

To date, no deaths have been linked to the outbreak, and according to the CDC report, none of the vaccinated people who had breakthrough cases were hospitalized.

The CDC report says the high rate of transmission was likely caused by a large number of people who were infected with the Delta variant. 31 of the infected people’s specimens were sequenced and 87% of those had the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant.