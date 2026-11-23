The chairman of the Morgan County board came under fire from the outgoing commissioner over the use of a Chicago law firm by the county at this morning’s board meeting.

The criticism came from Michael Woods, who will step down in December, after his loss in the election earlier this morning. It was directed at chairman Mike Wankel.

Woods comments came after Kara Koeffel pointed out in comments from the public that the county paid Ancel Glink $4875 in October. Koeffel says there is no public record of the county hiring the firm for FOIA requests or alleged open meetings violations.

Jacksonville is also using the firm for its FOIA requests, but is paying in a contract rather than on an hourly basis.

Michael Woods says the firm is actually working for one member of the county board, chairman Wankel.

He says he didn’t approve the contract, and that’s why he voted no on the bills this morning.

Wankel says the use of the firm is no different than hiring, on an hourly basis, attorneys used in salary negotiations.

The board approved the payment of bills, over the no vote from Michael Woods in the amount of $64,890. The Ancel Glink bill was among those bills.

The only other action of the board was the appointment of Henry Likes Junior, Glenn Vortman, and Rick Barnett to the North Scott Fire Protection District.