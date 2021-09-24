183rd Wing Base Project Included in U.S. House-Passed NDAA

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood and 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis announced today that the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives with a project request they made jointly for $10,200,000 for the 183rd Wing of the Illinois National Guard based in Springfield.

On September 3rd, they announced that the project had passed 57-2 out of the House Armed Service Committee. The NDAA bill will now likely go to conference after consideration in the Senate to reach a final agreement.

The funding would be used to construct a base civil engineer complex. The project was requested by Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Major General Richard Neely and has the approval of the Department of Defense. It also had the support of Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Executive Director Mark Hanna.

LaHood said in a press release today that he was proud to see this included in the latest NDAA: “This funding will enhance training efforts, and modernize the facilities for better operations and maintenance productivity of our military. In Congress, I’ll continue to work with Rodney to ensure the men and women in the 183rd have the resources they need.”

Davis followed that up by saying that the project is a main priority for the 183rd Wing: “Our troops here in Central Illinois deserve to have a proper facility to meet their maintenance and preparedness needs. This project would support their important mission. I’m hopeful that this project will eventually be included in legislation that is signed into law and will continue to advocate on its behalf.”

The National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA is the annual budget for the Department of Defense and military. This year’s NDAA also includes the following provisions:

Authorizes a 2.7% pay increase for service members and extends military recruitment and retention bonuses and special pay authorities

Focuses investment in new and emerging weapon systems capable of penetrating denied operating environments such as China

Authorizes $250 million to conduct counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan and prohibits DoD from providing any financial support to the Taliban

Requires the DoD to immediately submit a plan to Congress on how it will support the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan, maintain air superiority, conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and carry out counter-terrorism operations

Prohibits the transfer of terrorists housed at Guantanamo Bay to any country that is a state sponsor of terrorism

Prohibits the use of DoD funds to conduct research, including biomedical, infectious disease, and genomic research in China

Requires DoD and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to assess the involvement of the Chinese Communist Party in the origins of COVID-19

Requires biennial reporting on Russian influence operations and campaigns targeting U.S. military alliances and partnerships and continues prohibitions on military cooperation with Russia and any activities that recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea

mandatory draft eligibility (Selective Service registration) for women who turn 18 years of age

The Senate will need to pass its own version of the bill, and then the two chambers will iron out the differences in the coming months at a conference committee.