183rd Wing seeks new mission

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2026 at 10:27am

Illinois’ top Democratic congressional leaders are urging the Air Force to delay plans that could affect the 183rd Wing in Springfield.

According to the State Journal-Register, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with 13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, are asking military officials to delay the planned deactivation of the wing’s Centralized Repair Facility.

The facility at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield provides jet engine repair and maintenance for the Illinois Air National Guard and the Air Force, specifically it is the only dedicated site in the nation for the F-15EX air fleet.

The lawmakers want the Air Force to establish a new Air Operations Group at the 183rd Wing, giving affected personnel more time to retrain for a new mission or retire if eligible.

The State Journal-Register reports the lawmakers have also spoken with Illinois Adjutant General Major General Rodney Boyd about finding a replacement mission for the Springfield facility.