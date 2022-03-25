18th Annual Carlinville Rotary All Star Basketball Classic This Sunday

A few of the area’s top basketball players will get one more chance to showcase their talents this weekend. The 18th Annual Carlinville Rotary Club All Star Basketball Classic will be held Sunday, March 27th at Carlinville High School.

58 boys and girls from the area will be playing for the event.

For the girls, on the West squad will be Callie McAdams of Carrollton, Olivia Crayne, Kenna Bixby, and Maddie Mutch of South County, Alexis Pohlman, Torrie McAdams, and Jaelee Clark of Greenfield-Northwestern, and Bailey Berry of North Greene. Larry Griffith of South County will coach the West squad.

On the East Squad are Melanie Gist of North Mac, and Olivia Marchizza and Marley Smith of Auburn.

Representing the boys’ West Team are Kyle Leonard and Grant Pohlman of Carrollton, Trenton Sampson and Matt Crow of South County, and Brady Pembrook, Drake Stuart, and Jimmy Stewart of Greenfield-Northwestern.

Playing for the east is Spencer Rikas and Brock Burwitz of Auburn. The coach of the East All-Stars is Seth McCoy of Auburn.

Festivities will begin with a 3-Point Shootout for the girls at 3PM. Admission is $6 with children under 6 admitted free.