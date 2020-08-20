18th Death Confirmed in Morgan County, New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Morgan, Cass and Greene.

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 today.

The cases consist of one female in her 30’s who is isolating at home, and seven inmates at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. The Jacksonville Correctional Center now has a total of 100 inmates and 12 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and the Morgan County Department of Public Health is confirming one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The 18th case, an 89 year old female, died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on August 20th.

Morgan County now has a total of 444 confirmed cases with 145 of those currently active. 281 patients in Morgan County have been released from restrictions, and ther have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths.

Ten new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Cass County today. The positive cases include a female in her teen’s, a male in his 30’s, a male in his 40’s, a female in her 50’s, two males in their 60’s, two females in their 60’s, a male in his 80’s, and a female in her 80’s.

Two of the positives are part of an outbreak at an unnamed long-term care facility. The positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 278. The total number recovered is 224, with eleven deceased. One person remains hospitalized.

Greene County confirmed one new case bringing the total to 86 cases of which 54 have recovered and 32 cases currently active.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,832 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 213,721 cases, including 7,833 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,612 specimens for a total of 3,541,183 tested. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate August 13 – August 19 is holding at 4.4%.