19 COVID Cases Confirmed in Cass County Include Unspecified Number in Long Term Care Facility

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County on Tuesday.

The positive cases include two females in their 20s, two females in their 30s, one male in his 70s, four females in their 70s, two males in their 80s, four females in their 80s, two males in their 90s, one female in her 90s, and one female age 100 or over.

Cass County Health Department officials say all of the newly diagnosed patients are isolated at home or at a long term care facility, and close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 119. The total number recovered is at 75. There is one active case hospitalized.

The new cases include additional positives that stem from an outbreak at a Cass County long term care facility. All negative residents and staff will continue to be tested at least weekly until no new cases can be associated with the outbreak.

This outbreak consists of positive results from 24 residents and 18 staff including cases from Cass, Morgan, and Mason counties. Cass County Health Department is working with facility leaders and the Illinois Department of Public Health to review facility practices and minimize future spread of illness among the staff and residents.