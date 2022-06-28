1960s Era New Berlin Water Tower Comes Down

By Benjamin Cox on June 28, 2022 at 10:29am

The Village of New Berlin’s skyline is changed yesterday

The 1960s-era water tower was demolished in a matter of a few hours.

New Berlin village officials say not to worry, the village’s new water tower build in 1997 is still fully functional.

Portions of the old tower are being saved and will be sand blasted. The smaller pieces will be placed on sale by a group to raise proceeds to go towards park improvements at both North Park and Corbett Park in New Berlin.

North Park will soon be featuring a brand new splash pad.