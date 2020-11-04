1986 Classic Winchester Game

By Gary Scott on November 4, 2020 at 9:23am

The next Classic basketball game for our archives comes from 34 years back.

The Friday night game this week comes from 1986. It’s the Macomb super sectional game between Winchester and Warsaw.

Winchester won the game by 4, and then lost in the Elite Eight Tournament in Champaign to Hoopeston East Lynn.

Winchester would win 29 games that year under Bob Moore, then in his 8th year as head coach. The Wildcats were led by Mark Cox, Ken Day and Jimmy Evans.

Neither Winchester nor Warsaw exists as basketball programs now. Winchester joined with Bluffs to form West Central, and Warsaw is part of West Hancock.

Don Hamilton and Gary Scott had the call of the game in March of 1986.